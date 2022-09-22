Drive-in cinema returns to Falkirk Stadium for Hallowe'en spook-tacular

The Falkirk Stadium will once again host a drive-in cinema event in aid of The Catherine McEwan Foundation.

A whole host of scary films will be screened at the stadium over three days from October 28 to 30 during the event organised by The Catherine McEwan Foundation.

The charity helps Scots sufferers of Crohn’s and Colitis, including funding research, staff and support workers.

The Hallowe’en event is the latest in a series of Lockdown Drive-In Movie events the charity has held at the home of Falkirk FC over recent years.

Derek McEwan, who started the foundation in memory of his mum, revealed this week the charity drive-in movies are coming back for both Hallowe’en and Christmas this year.

He said: “We’ve been coming to Falkirk for a few years now and it’s great. It’s great to work with the team at the Stadium. The people that come to the event, they come and have a great time and they come and support the charity.

“So many people come back year on year and to multiple shows over the weekend.

“It’s a good family night out.”

This year’s Hallowe’en screenings will kick off with Ghost Busters and Beetle Juice on the Friday.

Four films are set to be shown on the Saturday – Casper, Hocus Pocus, The Empire Strikes Back and The Lost Boys.

The scary and spooky goings-on will draw to a close on Sunday, October 30 with screenings of Scream, The Rocky Horror Show and The Shining.

Derek said choosing the films to show for the spook-tacular event was no mean feat: “It’s quite hard to choose the films.

“You have got your staples that so many people love, but it’s not easy choosing.

“This time we’ve got a couple of older films like Hocus Pocus, The Lost Boys and Scream

“We’ve not been able to get Ghostbusters before so it’s great to have that and we’ve got a belter of a classic to finish up with, The Shining.

“We’ve tried to get a spread where there’s enough Hallowe’en fun and a little bit of Hallowe’en scare.

“The Empire Strikes Back is technically not a Hallowe’en film, but it was so popular for our previous Star Wars event we decided to show it and we’re making it a Star Wars fancy dress special.

“There will be some prizes for the best costumes and maybe a few friends may visit.”

As with the charity’s other fundraisers in the past, refreshments will be provided by Big Feed.

Derek said: “People in Falkirk and the surrounding areas are always supportive of our events.

"What’s amazing for me is that even in these testing times, with the cost of living going through the roof and people having to be really mindful about their spend, everyone is still so generous.

"It’s really humbling and it blows my mind that people are still getting behind us although times are so hard for everyone.

"By coming to our Hallowe’en and Christmas shows people are making a massive contribution to what we do for people with Crohn’s and Colitis."

Tickets for the Hallowe’en dates go on sale on Friday.

Following next month’s event the team will be back from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18 for some festive themed movie fun.