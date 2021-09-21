Plean man threatened to kill police on route to Falkirk

Kevin Barr (31) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in President Kennedy Drive, Plean on October 31 last year.

The charges stated he shouted and swore at his partner, challenged her to fight and repeatedly threw bricks at windows causing them to smash.

He also admitted making threats to kill police officers during the journey to Falkirk Police Station on the same date.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said a drug treatment and testing order assessment had not been carried out by social workers from Stirling because Barr was in custody.

Mr Hutchison said: “Social work said they wouldn’t carry out the assessment while he was in custody.”

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence on Barr, whose address was listed as Low Moss Prison, until October 14 and ordered a drug treatment and testing order assessment be carried out, saying Stirling social work will be written to about the situation.

He said he understood that while it was preferable to carry out these assessments in the community and not while the person being assessed is locked up in custody, it is not mandatory to do so and the decision not to carry it out while Barr was in custody was not the social workers’ choice to make.

He added: “It’s not up to the social work service to decline to produce the report.”

