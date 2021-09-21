Grangemouth first offender's drunken night of texting

Cole McIntyre (21) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner contacting his former partner in Newlands Road, Grangemouth on September 26 last year.

Robbie McDougall, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The incident took place at 1.30am while the complainer and a witness were within the Grangemouth area. The accused attempted to contact the complainer on Snapchat, but this was declined and he was blocked.

McIntyre attempted to contact his ex online and over the phone more than 30 times

“He called the complainer 33 times and one of these calls was answered by someone else who told him not to contact the complainer any more. He went on to send several messages to the complainer despite being told she did not want to speak to him.

"Police also advised him to stop contacting the complainer. He freely stated he was drunk when he sent the messages.”

The court heard McIntyre was studying sound production at Forth Valley College and was a first offender who had never been in any kind of trouble before.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “This was a young lady he had been in a relationship two years before for 18 months. He had a lot to drink on this night and began messaging her – he didn’t realise he had left so many messages.”

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio fined McIntyre, 26 Candie Crescent, Grangemouth, £100 to be paid back at a rate of £10 per fortnight.

