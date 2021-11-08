Offender's drunken threats to 12-year-olds in Grangemouth
A drunken offender made a nuisance of himself on three separate occasions including an incident where he threatened a group of young girls.
Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Hiddleston (44) had previously admitted threatening behaviour offences at and address in Fendoch Road, Grangemouth and Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on March 16.
He also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner towards a group of 12-year-old girls in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on April 8.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Hiddleston, 17 Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth, had been in the grip of a serious drink problem since he was 17-years-old.
"The abuse of alcohol for such a long period of time has impaired his cognitive ability,” added Mr Addison.
The court heard Hiddleston had been in custody since October 11.
Sheriff Christopher Shead sent him to prison for four months back dated to October 11.