Offender's drunken threats to 12-year-olds in Grangemouth

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Hiddleston (44) had previously admitted threatening behaviour offences at and address in Fendoch Road, Grangemouth and Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on March 16.

He also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner towards a group of 12-year-old girls in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on April 8.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Hiddleston, 17 Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth, had been in the grip of a serious drink problem since he was 17-years-old.

Hiddleston threatened a group of 12-year-old girls in Charlotte Dundas Court

"The abuse of alcohol for such a long period of time has impaired his cognitive ability,” added Mr Addison.

The court heard Hiddleston had been in custody since October 11.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sent him to prison for four months back dated to October 11.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.