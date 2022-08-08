Offender's choice of Old Firm top caused trouble in Redding

Kelly Newman (41), who had just given birth a few weeks earlier, was said to be at a “very low ebb” at the time and had gone outside wearing her Celtic top in what was said to be – as stated in court by her solicitor – an area where Celtic supporters were in the minority.

Newman appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Knowhead Road, Redding, on September 24 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The witnesses arrived at the address, which was close to the accused’s address in Redding. They parked outside the address and then saw the accused exiting her house – she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and she started shouting at them.

Newman's choice of football top was said to have sparked an argument

"She said ‘I will kick your head in’, ‘you don’t know what you’re getting into’ and ‘you will know about it’. The witnesses then left the area in their car and reported the matter to police.”

Police officers attended but were unable to locate Newman, so she was not cautioned and charged at the time.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “She had given birth in August 2021 and was at a very low ebb. She had ventured outside wearing a Celtic football top.”

Mr Morrow inferred Celtic fans were a “minority” in that particular area.

"Comments were made to her about that,” he added. “She took exception to that and shouted back.”

Mr Morrow said both parties involved should have known better and said the witnesses had now left the area so there was no “ongoing difficulties” between them and Newman.

"Everyone else seems to be okay with Miss Newman and her Celtic top,” he said.

He added Newman was now engaging with her methadone prescription.