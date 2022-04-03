Offender's alcohol 'coping strategy' fuelled Slamannan rammy

William Burns (39) then proceeded to throw his wife’s mobile phone into the back door before storming out of the house.

He soon returned, however, battering the front door and threatening to smash her windows if she did not let him inside.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Burns had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner towards his partner – making offensive remarks and striking and damaging a door – at an address in Balcastle Road, Slamannan on October 31 last year.

Police were called out to Slamannan to deal with the disturbance caused by Burns

Ramsay Cunningham, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5pm and the complainer was in her home with the accused – her partner. He was seen to be intoxicated.

"When asked if he had been drinking alcohol he denied this and became aggressive and began shouting at the complainer, calling her a ‘fat slag’ and stating ‘marrying you was the worst mistake I ever made’.

"He then admitted he had consumed four beers and was asked to leave. He went into the kitchen and picked up the complainer’s mobile phone, before throwing it out into the back door, shouting at her if she wanted her phone she could go and get it.

"He then picked up a set of keys and threw them at her.”

Burns left and his partner locked the front door.

"The accused returned to the house,” said Mr Cunningham. “He started banging on the door, shouting ‘your back windows are getting put in if you don’t let me in’. Police attended and the accused was traced.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said the couple were going to “slowly give things another go”, having pre-booked a family holiday with the hope of all going away together.

"Alcohol is a coping strategy which he accepts is not working,” added Mr Biggam.

Sheriff Craig Harris placed Burns, 14 Ryden Mains Road, Glenmavis, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work in that time.