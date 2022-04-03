Grangemouth offender pinched a shopping trolley and garden chair

Anne Hyland (40) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a shopping trolley and garden chair from the Ship Inn, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth on February 19 and threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing towards a neighbour – in Poplar Street, Grangemouth on February 20.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 3:16 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 3:16 pm

Sheriff Craig Harris adjourned the case until May 12, calling for a criminal justice social work report, a restriction of liberty order assessment and a psychiatric report to be carried out on Hyland, 17 Poplar Street, Grangemouth.

