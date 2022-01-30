Offender was relieved when he was caught with £1850 of heroin in Denny

He claimed it was a relief that police had stopped him when they did.

Rose Wilson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.15pm and officers were on patrol when they saw the accused sitting in his motor vehicle. He was the single occupant of the vehicle at the time.

Police officers searched McLaughlin's vehicle and found £1850 of heroin

"Police officers approached the vehicle and identified themselves and the accused turned off the ignition of he car. Officers were aware the accused might be involved in the supply of a controlled drug and he was apprehended and searched.

"Officers found £765 in cash, a number of mobile phones and a bag containing a brown substance. It was 37 grams of heroin with a street value of £1850.”

The court heard McLaughlin “knew what he did was wrong” and he actually expressed “relief” he was caught because it made him deal with his “short lived heroin addiction”.

McLaughlin had been working at a gym, but the business shut down and he lost his job. This is when he turned to heroin.

It was stated the heroin was for a “syndicate” of people and there was no commercial supply involved.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted McLaughlin, 14 Appin Crescent, Glasgow, had no previous convictions involving drugs and placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work withing 12 months.

