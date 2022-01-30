Offender got victim in headlock during Polmont Railway rammy

He also admitted damaging car’s window wipers, at Polmont Railway Station, Station Road, Polmont on September 8 last year.

His parole hearing had been put back to February 8.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Halliday, 19 Farm Street, Falkirk, until February 10 to await the outcome of his parole hearing.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halliday attacked the man at Polmont Railway Station

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.