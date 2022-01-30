Offender got victim in headlock during Polmont Railway rammy

Andrew Halliday (39) failed to appear from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a man – placing him in a headlock and repeatedly punching him on the head to his injury.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 7:03 pm

He also admitted damaging car’s window wipers, at Polmont Railway Station, Station Road, Polmont on September 8 last year.

His parole hearing had been put back to February 8.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Halliday, 19 Farm Street, Falkirk, until February 10 to await the outcome of his parole hearing.

Halliday attacked the man at Polmont Railway Station

