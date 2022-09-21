Offender warns victim 'I'll be back' following Larbert assault

Kevin Coppock (43) did not return, however, and was arrested.

It was said he now accepts his violent actions were not the way to go about settling the “bad blood” which existed between he and the man he attacked.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kevin Coppock had pleaded guilty to assault – punching a man on the head and jumping on him, causing hime to fall to the ground to his injury – and threatening behaviour – attending a premises uninvited and making threats of violence – at an address in Ewing Way, Larbert on October 20, 2020.

Coppock appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness was chatting with others when they heard a banging at the door and noticed it was the accused. The complainer opened the door to speak to him.

"He punched him once to the face and the complainer retaliated by hitting back and pushing the accused in order to get him away from the house. As he was being pushed back the accused jumped forward and got on top of the complainer and restrained him.

"The complainer managed to break himself free and then got on top of the accused.”

Coppock managed to get free himself and was heard to say “I’ll be back” as he left the area.

When asked about the offence, he later told police officers: “I’m going to deny it but I’ll tell you why at interview.”

The court heard there was a history between Coppock and the complainer.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “There was bad blood between them – I think he thought he was sticking up for his partner, but violence never solves anything, it makes matters worse.

"It was not the best way to go about things.”