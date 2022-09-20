Teenage Camelon thief breaks into dad's house to steal

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the offence he committed at an address in the Falkirk area on April 14.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said the teenager, from Camelon, had got himself into debt.

"He got himself into a real mess,” said Mr Aiken. “He had a debt that needed to be paid.”

It was stated there was full recovery of the items the youngster took and his family had “come to his rescue” and paid the debt he owed.