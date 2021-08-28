Offender threw his pregnant partner against a door during Grangemouth attack
Due to a “bit of an oversight” a sentence could not yet be handed out to an offender who attacked his pregnant partner.
James Stewart (29) attacked the pregnant woman, spitting at her, seizing her by the body and throwing her against a door, causing her to strike her head against it, before grabbing her by her throat.
Stewart appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted assaulting his partner at an address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth between June 1, 2016 and June 30, 2016.
Sentence had been deferred on Stewart for the purposes of obtaining a criminal justice social work report, but, unfortunately one was not available.
The court heard this was through no fault on Stewart’s part – it had just been “a bit of an oversight”.
Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence on Stewart, Struan, 40 Cannop Crescent, Stoneyburn, until October 7 for the criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.