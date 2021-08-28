Bonnybridge offender (59) thought he was sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl
William Dunn (59) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to sending online sexual messages to someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 12:27 pm
Updated
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 12:28 pm
However the communications he sent from his home in Barleyhill, Bonnybridge between January 1, 2019 and June 4, 2019 were received by a decoy.
It was stated Dunn had been engaging with his community payback order but was now due to see a psychologist.
Sheriff Eric Brown adjourned the case until September 23 for the outcome of the psychologist appointment.