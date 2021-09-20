Offender threw child's cot during Larbert disturbance
Lewis Green (23) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 11:14 am
He pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – throwing food and a child’s cot – at an address in St George’s Court, Larbert on May 7.
The court heard there was no report available for Green due to illness and staffing issues in the social work department.
Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence on Green, 51 Moriston Court, Grangemouth, until October 8 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.