Offender threw child's cot during Larbert disturbance

He pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – throwing food and a child’s cot – at an address in St George’s Court, Larbert on May 7.

The court heard there was no report available for Green due to illness and staffing issues in the social work department.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence on Green, 51 Moriston Court, Grangemouth, until October 8 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

