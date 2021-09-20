Arrest warrant for Bainsford no show shoplifter
A jail cell awaits Michael Bennett after he failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court yet again.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:57 am
Bennett (43), 89 Gairdoch Street, Bainsford, previously admitted thefts committed in 2020 – stealing razor blades from Wilkos, High Street, Falkirk on February 11 and alcohol from Scotmid, Ladysgate, Carronshore on July 14 and the Co-op, Ronades Road, Bainsford on September 20.
Granting an arrest warrant, Sheriff Pino Di Emidio said: “He’s not present again and was not present last week when he was given the benefit of the doubt.”