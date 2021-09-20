Arrest warrant for Bainsford no show shoplifter

Bennett (43), 89 Gairdoch Street, Bainsford, previously admitted thefts committed in 2020 – stealing razor blades from Wilkos, High Street, Falkirk on February 11 and alcohol from Scotmid, Ladysgate, Carronshore on July 14 and the Co-op, Ronades Road, Bainsford on September 20.

Granting an arrest warrant, Sheriff Pino Di Emidio said: “He’s not present again and was not present last week when he was given the benefit of the doubt.”

Bennett stole alcohol from the Scotmid store in Carronshore

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.