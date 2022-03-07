Offender threatened Falkirk toy shop staff

Lee appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to theft of the scooter and a quantity of toys and behaving in a threatening manner towards a number of members of staff at Smyth’s, Falkirk Central Retail Park on December 8 last year.

The court heard Lee, who has an ongoing difficulty with drugs, was due to be released from prison in June and was then going to be placed on a supervised drug treatment and testing order.

Lee threatened staff at Smyth's toy store in Falkirk Central Retail

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Lee, of no fixed abode, for three months until June 9 to allow him to complete his current prison sentence.

"Then we can see if another prison sentence is necessary,” said Sheriff Shead.

