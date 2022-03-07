Falkirk motorist reported herself to police for drink driving

Lauren Monaghan (20) was driving home in the early hours while she was heavily intoxicated and, just a matter of seconds from her home when she crashed her car into a parked vehicle and then came to rest against a tree.

The offence was said to be a “really stupid one-off”.

Monaghan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving in Aitken Crescent, Redding on November 27 last year. She gave a reading of 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit 22 microgrammes.

Monagahn was found to be four times over the legal drink driviing limit

The court heard four-times over the limit Monaghan collided with a parked car in the street and then crashed into a tree at around 1.40am. She then phoned police to report what happened.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: "It's clear this was a really stupid one-off on her part. She's very, very upset and annoyed at her behaviour and she shows a great deal of remorse.

"It is her first offence, there's nothing else outstanding, and I'm pretty sure we'll never see her again in the criminal court. She has just signed a contract to become self-employed in a local estate agency business.

"Her work will be commission-based, selling houses. "She accepts that her main difficulty will be that now she won't have a licence, she'll have to spend a great deal of

money on taxis and things.

"That will impact on the profits she makes."Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “The court's very sorry to see you appearing in these circumstances. As you recognise yourself, it's a serious offence. Mr Hutchison is

no doubt correct to submit that the court's unlikely to see you offending in the future.

"There won't be many people who've gone to the trouble of reporting themselves to the police in these circumstances. That is a very significant feature of this case.

"It reflects well on you, if I may respectfully say so."He fined Monaghan £1000 and banned her from driving for 16 months.

