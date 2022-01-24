Offender threatend both his ex partners in Bonnybridge incident
Dominik Scott (24) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Laurel Square, Banknock and threatening behaviour toward his two former partners in Garngrew Road, Bonnybridge on September 18, 2020.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 8:41 am
The court heard Scott, address listed as Prisoner of Low Moss, was not present at court because his mother-in-law had died.
Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Scott’s report was not “great” and continued the community payback order review until March 17.