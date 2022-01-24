Offender threatend both his ex partners in Bonnybridge incident

The court heard Scott, address listed as Prisoner of Low Moss, was not present at court because his mother-in-law had died.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Scott’s report was not “great” and continued the community payback order review until March 17.

Scott failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

