Offender threatend both his ex partners in Bonnybridge incident

Dominik Scott (24) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Laurel Square, Banknock and threatening behaviour toward his two former partners in Garngrew Road, Bonnybridge on September 18, 2020.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 24th January 2022, 8:41 am

The court heard Scott, address listed as Prisoner of Low Moss, was not present at court because his mother-in-law had died.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Scott’s report was not “great” and continued the community payback order review until March 17.

