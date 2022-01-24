Denny offender gave police officer the elbow

Michael Heenan (44), 72A Herbertshire Street, Denny, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted attacking a police officer – elbowing him to the head – behaving in a threatening manner and obstructing police officers in their duty in Kilbirnie Terrace, Denny on April 7, 2020.

The court heard Heenan was not present because he had COVID-19.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heenan failed to appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Heenan’s “not great” reported which highlighted his poor attendance at CADs, his not being suitable for a restriction of liberty order, had not paid his compensation order and the fact he was not “very good” at paying fines.

“You may have some work to do to keep him out of custody,” Sheriff Livingston told Heenan’s solicitor William McIntyre.

Sentence was deferred until February 3.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.