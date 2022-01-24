Denny offender gave police officer the elbow
It was stated in court an offender struggled with police and even elbowed one officer in the head may be headed for custody.
Michael Heenan (44), 72A Herbertshire Street, Denny, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted attacking a police officer – elbowing him to the head – behaving in a threatening manner and obstructing police officers in their duty in Kilbirnie Terrace, Denny on April 7, 2020.
The court heard Heenan was not present because he had COVID-19.
Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Heenan’s “not great” reported which highlighted his poor attendance at CADs, his not being suitable for a restriction of liberty order, had not paid his compensation order and the fact he was not “very good” at paying fines.
“You may have some work to do to keep him out of custody,” Sheriff Livingston told Heenan’s solicitor William McIntyre.
Sentence was deferred until February 3.