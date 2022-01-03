Offender refused to leave prison van to attend Falkirk Sheriff Court

Tait, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, had previously pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – brandishing a broom, a metal poker and metal tongs at people –at an address in Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir on November 28 last year.

He also admitted resisting police officers – struggling and kicking out at them – in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on December 3, 2021.

Tait behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir

The court heard staff had tried to reason with Tait, who was remanded in custody, but he was still refusing to come out of the van for his court appearance.

There were no reports available for him either, so Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Tait until January 20 for criminal justice social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out

