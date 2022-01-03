Prison for Whitecross offender who made death threats

Paul Pitcairn (35) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused a woman alarm – repeatedly leaving voicemails threatening violence between October 23 and October 25 last year at an address in Avontoun Crescent, Whitecross.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “The accused and the complainer were in a friendship at the time and the accused attempted to turn it into a romantic relationship.

"He was rejected in this regard and this let to the events of the offence. The accused had his window smashed at one stage and appears to have blamed the complainer for this.

Pitcairn made threats towards a woman in Avontoun Crescent, Whitecross

"The complainer had a missed call from the accused where he stated he blamed her for smashing his window. He stated ‘you touch my windows again, you’re sorted’. Another voice message was left stating ‘as soon as I see you, you’re getting your throat cut’ – ‘I don’t care about jail you stupid, stupid woman’ and ‘if you want to sort it out, bring it on’.

"The next day the accused sent a voice clip text message pretending to be a police officer and informing the complainer of a death. The complainer has then reported the matter to police, who listened to all the voice mails.

"He told police he could not remember making the calls and said the complainer was the one who should be getting lifted for smashing his window. He added ‘I have got cameras – she will be getting charged’ and ‘I she presses charges then I will too’.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said heroin addict Pitcairn, who he stated was a “vulnerable man”, moved to the address after a lengthy period of homelessness and the woman had befriended him.

"She wanted to used his house to store Valium,” added Mr Addison. “She was dealing the drug throughout the village. He told her he didn’t want his property used for this purpose and then his windows were smashed.

"It was too much of a coincidence not to have involved her. He reported the matter to police.”

It was stated repairs had now been made to Pitcairn’s home and security measures added.

Mr Addison said: “These calls were made to someone who was exploiting Mr Pitcairn.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I have heard about the abuse and threats directed at the complainer over a period of several days. You also have an extremely lengthy record of previous convictions, which include disorder and violence.

"You have an number of breaches of community disposals on your record and this offence was committed when you were subject to such and order.”

She sentenced Pitcairn, 49 Avontoun Crescent, Whitecross, to four months in prison – actually 69 days to take into account the 52 days he had already spent in custody.

