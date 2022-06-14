Offender made vile sexual references at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Michael Brown had admitted threatening – and inappropriate – behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on January 12 last year.

The trouble started when Brown was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment and began making sexual remarks to staff and police officers.

Brown made a nuisance of himself at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

"He wanted to fight,” said procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles. “He put his arms out and walked towards a member of the public.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He’d had too much alcohol and had been evicted from the family home. He was drinking at the time and not coping.”