Falkirk teen (19) caught with child porn

Taylor Hiddleston (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of photographs or pseudo photographs of children at an address in Tillicoultry between June 11 and July 21 last year.

The court heard that, while Hiddleston had certain learning difficulties, he did understand what was going on and why he was in court.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hiddleston appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He has a learning disability. He does understand the situation and he will be happy to be given the alternative to custody on this occasion.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Hiddleston, who lives in Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for two years and told him to complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.