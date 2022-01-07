Offender caught with plastic blade in Polmont YOI

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Knowles had no funds to travel from her home in 15 Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy to court.

It was the second straight week Knowles had failed to attend.

Knowles was caught with the weapon in Polmont YOI

Sheriff Simon Collins QC gave her one more chance and deferred sentence to March 3.

