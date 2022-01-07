Offender caught with plastic blade in Polmont YOI

Charmaine Knowles (22) again failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to being in possession of a weapon – a sharply pointed sharpened plastic knife – in Polmont YOI, Brightons, on August 14, 2020.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 7th January 2022, 8:37 am
Updated Friday, 7th January 2022, 8:37 am

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Knowles had no funds to travel from her home in 15 Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy to court.

It was the second straight week Knowles had failed to attend.

Read More

Read More
Bo'ness offender threatened elderly parents and police

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Knowles was caught with the weapon in Polmont YOI

Sheriff Simon Collins QC gave her one more chance and deferred sentence to March 3.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V