Offender caught with plastic blade in Polmont YOI
Charmaine Knowles (22) again failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to being in possession of a weapon – a sharply pointed sharpened plastic knife – in Polmont YOI, Brightons, on August 14, 2020.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 8:37 am
Updated
Friday, 7th January 2022, 8:37 am
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Knowles had no funds to travel from her home in 15 Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy to court.
It was the second straight week Knowles had failed to attend.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC gave her one more chance and deferred sentence to March 3.