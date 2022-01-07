Bo'ness offender threatened elderly parents and police

The combined trauma of a road traffic accident and news of his father being diagnosed with a serious illness pushed Edwin Rose (41) over “the edge”.

He appeared in custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to repeatedly contacting his elderly mother and father by text and voicemail making threats of violence to them and to police officers at Northbank Court, Bo’ness and Falkirk Police Station on November 23 last year.

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said: “It’s extremely bizarre behaviour – this sort of behaviour towards his parents is really unusual. The problem stems from a number of factors.

Rose made threats towards his parents and police at an address in Northbank Court, Bo'ness

"A week or so before he was involved in a road accident – a passenger in a taxi that was involved in a crash. He sustained a bad injury to his left shoulder and was taking pain medication, but stopped taking his anti-psychotic medication.

"Then he learned his father had been diagnosed with a very serious illness and that tipped him over the edge. He drank a huge amount of alcohol – two bottles of whisky – and has no recollection of the behaviour set out in the charge.

"However, he accepts what his parents have to say.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC took into account the lengthy period Rose, 3 South Philpingstone Lane, Bo’ness, had spent on remand and the lengthy period since his last offence and placed him on a supervised community payback order for a period of 18 months.

He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next two months.

Rose said he may have a problem with the curfew stating he had a dog and he may have to take him outside at night to do the toilet – he could not let the dog do the toilet in the house.

Sheriff Collins said: “I’m not going to negotiate about it – someone else may have to look after your dog for two months.”

