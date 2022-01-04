Offender caught with plastic blade in Polmont YOI
Charmaine Knowles (22) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to being in possession of a weapon – a sharply pointed sharpened plastic knife – in Polmont YOI, Brightons, on August 14, 2020.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 11:09 am
Updated
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 11:09 am
The court heard, despite her being absent from court with no excuse, there had been a positive criminal justice social work report on Knowles, 15 Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy and she had been of good behaviour since the offence.
Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case to January 6.