Offender caught with plastic blade in Polmont YOI

The court heard, despite her being absent from court with no excuse, there had been a positive criminal justice social work report on Knowles, 15 Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy and she had been of good behaviour since the offence.

Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case to January 6.

Knowles was caught with the weapon in Polmont YOI

