Offender got victim in headlock during Polmont Railway rammy
Andrew Halliday (39) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a man – placing him in a headlock and repeatedly punching him on the head to his injury.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 4:11 pm
He also admitted recklessly damaged a car’s window wipers, at Polmont Railway Station, Station Road, Polmont on the same day, September 8 last year.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Halliday, 19 Farm Street, Falkirk, until January 27 to await the outcome of his parole hearing on January 25.