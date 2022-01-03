Offender got victim in headlock during Polmont Railway rammy

He also admitted recklessly damaged a car’s window wipers, at Polmont Railway Station, Station Road, Polmont on the same day, September 8 last year.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Halliday, 19 Farm Street, Falkirk, until January 27 to await the outcome of his parole hearing on January 25.

Halliday assaulted a man at Polmont Railway Station

