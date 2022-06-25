Offender caged for 'nasty, violent' Shieldhill attack on her mum and brother

Charlotte Douglas (26) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted the assaults she committed at an address in Pirleyhill Drive, Shieldhill on June 12 last year.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, talked about Douglas’s upbringing and the fact she took the rejection of her by her mother “rather badly”, stating she left the family at an early age, dealing with her difficulties by abusing alcohol and making bad decisions about her choice of partners.

“It’s not been an easy road for her to travel,” he said.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas was sentenced to prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated Douglas had been invited to the family home by her mother, but when Douglas saw how her mother was interacting with her grandson – Douglas’s child – it set her off.

"It reminded her of the behaviour she experienced in her own childhood,” said Mr Biggam. “That led to her becoming frustrated and then intoxicated. She thought that what had been visited on her was now being revisited on her son.

"In the heat of the moment she went to confront her mother.”

He said Douglas was appalled by her own behaviour.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said: “What we are dealing with here are nasty, violent assaults on family members.”

He sentenced Douglas, 3 Fleming Place, Blackridge, West Lothian, to 88 weeks in prison.