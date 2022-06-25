Camelon offender was armed with metal pole and concealed scissors

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Peter McLaren (56) pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon and possession a bladed item in public in Gordon Place, Camelon on January 3 last year.

Fiona Griffin, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.10am when police arrived at the address due to an incident. They could hear loud banging and an aggressive male voice coming from within and the sound of metal hitting off something.

"They made their way into the communal close and saw the accused holding a metal pole in his right hand. He was taken to the police vehicle and, while being taken out, he shouted and swore.

When police officers searched McLaren they found a pair of scissors concealed within his jacket

"While he was within Falkirk Police Station the accused was searched and a pair of scissors were found, concealed within his jacket.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “At his age he thought coming to court was long behind him. He had been invited to this place to see friends and celebrate the New Year.

"There had been an altercation which led to him being put out of the property, rather the worse for wear. He attempted to gain entry to, as he saw it, right the wrong.”