Neighbourhood dispute led to bad night in Banknock
Stuart Murphy (45) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – repeatedly shouting and swearing, uttering threats and racist comments and kicking over bins – at an address in Viewfield Road, Banknock on April 22 last year.
James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7.30pm and there was a knock at the door. They then went to the accused’s door to find out what was happening.
“He was shouting and swearing at them and under the influence of alcohol. He was being degrading towards them and threatened to kick them both in.”
The court heard the complainers in the case had now moved away.
Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “This was a neighbourhood dispute. After these events these next door neighbours evaporated some time overnight to who knows where.
"The reality of the situation is two wrongs don’t make a right.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Murphy, 74 Ochilview, Denny, £900 to be paid back at £200 per month.