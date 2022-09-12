Denny drink driver over four times legal limit escapes a ban

Richard Macpherson (61) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having been found guilty of drink driving on Doctor’s Brae, Station Road, Longcroft on February 23. He gave a reading of 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, noted the high reading and said Macpherson was a "hard working family man” who had been working 72 hours per week at the time of the offence.

Macpherson was over four times the legal drink driving limit

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Macpherson, 15 Fowler Crescent, Denny, a total of £500 and allowed it to be paid in full within 60 days.