Missing man: Appeal to help trace Stuart Kerr from Bo'ness

Police Scotland is asking for help from the public in trying to locate 45-year-old Stuart Kerr, missing from Bo’ness, since Monday, April 11.

Stuart is white, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble.

When last seen, he was wearing a red jacket with a black collar, a grey beanie hat, blue jeans and white trainers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Kerr

He was last seen around 6pm yesterday in the Salmon Court sheltered housing complex in the town.

Attempts to trace him have so far proved unsuccessful.

Officers are checking for any relevant CCTV footage for any additional information on where he may be.

Inspector Matt Riddell said: “Stuart’s family is understandably very upset and just want to know he is safe and well. If anyone has seen Stuart or has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact us.”