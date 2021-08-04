Man wasted police time by falsely claiming he was assaulted at Grangemouth property

Daniel Beech, 30, committed the offence at a property in Strowan Road, Grangemouth on April 3.

Beech, 34 Watson Avenue, St Andrews, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, a day after being released from custody.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He was in custody.

Daniel Beech was ordered to reappear at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“There’s no report.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence for a background report until September 9.

Bail was continued.

