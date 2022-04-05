Man in court charged with impersonating police across Central area

The 24-year-old has been charged in connection with a range of fraudulent schemes.

Since the turn of the year, a number of banking scams have been reported to police across the country, but primarily within the Central belt.

A major investigation was launched by Police Scotland and as a result, a search was carried out at an address in Queensland Drive, Glasgow, last Thursday, March 31 and a male was arrested.

The accused appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court

The man made a first appearance at Stirling Sheriff Court last Friday, April 1.

Police have now warned people to be on their guard from scams.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Lindsay said: “Our inquiries into these offences are continuing and I would urge all members of the public to remain vigilant of these sort of scams and report any suspicious phone calls or approaches they receive from anyone claiming to be from Police Scotland.”

