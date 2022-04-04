Grangemouth thief caught returning to scene of crime

Robert Adams (47) had made it out of a store with a bottle of wine hidden in his jacket pocket, but he was caught by a security guard when he tried to re-enter the premises.

Adams appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to an number of thefts, including stealing a bottle of alcohol from Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth, on January 5 and another bottle of alcohol from Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk on January 11.

Ramsay Cunningham, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused attended at the shop and was noted by members of staff to place a bottle of wine in his jacket. Police attended and the accused was arrested and detained.

Adams stole alcohol from Asda in Grangemouth

"There was full recovery.”

On another theft Adams made off with a bottle of rum.

"Police were at the shop in relation to another unrelated matter,” said Mr Cunningham. “They were monitoring CCTV and saw the accused in the alcohol aisles of the premises.

"He put a bottle of rum in his jacket pocket and bypassed the checkout area. He was stopped by police and found to be in possession of the bottle, which had the security tag still attached.”

On another occasion it was a security guard who spotted Adams up to his tricks.

Mr Cunningham said: “He saw the accused in the alcohol section of the store. He became suspicious of his behaviour and asked the accused to leave. Having left the store CCTV was observed and the accused was seen to place a bottle of wine in his pocket.

"He then attempted to re-enter the store and the bottle of wine was seen to be sticking out of his jacket pocket. He returned the bottle to the security guard.”

The court heard Adams, who was said to be subject to sexual offences notification requirements, had a lengthy record of similar thefts.

It was stated he was now stable on his methadone prescription.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You have a very significant record for dishonesty and the only appropriate sentence is one of custody.”

He sentenced Adams, 22 Orchard Street, Grangemouth, to 230 days in prison back dated to February 17.