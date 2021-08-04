Man called police 'idiots' while resisting arrest in Falkirk street

John Gallagher behaved in a threatening manner towards the woman in Park Street, Falkirk on December 26, 2020.

He then resisted an officer on the same day after police were called to deal with the domestic incident.

The 25-year-old, 14e Ashley Terrace, Alloa, also breached bail by contacting the woman via social media on February 13, 2021.

Alloa resident John Gallagher appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “On December 26, the witness was within their home address with the accused.

“The accused has started to become abusive towards the witness, calling her names, including ‘slag’.

“The witness has asked the accused to leave her address, to which he has responded, saying he would leave in 30 minutes when his brother attended to pick him up.

“A short time later, a witness who’d been en route to pick up the complainer to take her to collect her car has called her on her mobile.

“When on the phone, the witness has heard an argument between the complainer and the accused.

“Police subsequently attended and attempted to place handcuffs on the accused, whereby he struggled, pulling his hands and arms tight to his body and attempting to take hold of the handcuffs, calling police ‘idiots’.”

Gallagher’s solicitor said: “He has some difficulty with managing emotions.”

Gallagher was ordered to complete 100 hours’ unpaid work in a year and was placed under supervision for 30 months.

He must also take part in the Caledonian System domestic abuse programme.

Gallagher was made subject to a two-year non-harassment order banning him from contacting the woman.

