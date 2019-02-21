Boy, 8, hit by car in Bainsford

A schoolboy was hit by a car in Bainsford yesterday (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to the scene in Main Street where the eight-year-old sustained a “very minor injury”.

The boy didn’t require treatment following the accident, whick took place shortly before 5pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley were called following a report that an eight-year-old boy was involved in a road traffic collision with a car in Bainsford’s Main Street.

“The incident was reported to police around 4.40pm on Wednesday, February 20. Police and emergency services attended and the eight-year-old was found to have sustained a very minor injury. He did not require further treatment.

“Officers conducted inquiries and the driver was later traced. No criminality was established and the matter is now concluded.”