Man (45) arrested as armed police arrive in Stenhousemuir
A “disturbance” in Stenhousemuir led to armed police officers attending the scene despite claims of there being “non risk to the wider public”.
By James Trimble
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 4:26 pm
Updated
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 4:26 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a disturbance on Main Street, Stenhousemuir at around 4.25pm on Friday, April 8. A 45-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged at a property in McLaren Court.
“He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, April, 11. Nobody was injured and there was no risk to the wider public.”