Man (45) arrested as armed police arrive in Stenhousemuir

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a disturbance on Main Street, Stenhousemuir at around 4.25pm on Friday, April 8. A 45-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged at a property in McLaren Court.

“He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, April, 11. Nobody was injured and there was no risk to the wider public.”

Police officers arrested the man in McLaren Street, Stenhousemuir