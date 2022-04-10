MSP voices concern over new Polmont waste plant

The new plant is earmarked to replace a hazardous waste cell already in place at Avondale Environmental’s site.

At the moment Falkirk Council officers’ recommendation is “minded to grant”, but full approval has not yet been given as there are legal conditions still to be reached.

Last week members of Polmont Community Council were angry the decision was not made by members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee, but approved by a planning officer working on the case.

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard

When they asked for the decision to be “called in” – so it could be decided at a planning committee meeting by councillors – they were told they were three weeks too late and had missed the deadline.

Richard Leonard, Central Scotland MSP, has now written a letter to Falkirk Council chief executive Kenneth Lawrie, echoing concerns the planning application could be decided by council officers, who are “minded to approve”, rather than democratically elected councillors.

His letter states the issue “is causing significant concern” and asks for an explanation.

Me Leonard said: “I fully support the residents’ view this should not be decided behind closed doors. Even the applicants themselves clearly expect it to be determined by councillors.

“The council should reverse this ill-thought through decision and ensure this process can be followed democratically.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Delegated decisions on planning applications are made by officers on a regular basis in accordance with and following the processes detailed in the Council’s Scheme of Delegation to Committees.

“The decision is subject to a separate Section 75A application which will be determined by the Planning Committee at a later date.”

There were claims from residents there had been a lack of consultation over the plans.

Avondale stated three site visits took place to discuss the plans and an online consultation event on the waste plant proposals ran from February 22 until March 12, attracting 303 visits from 278 unique visitors.

Avondale added plans for the plant were also advertised to neighbouring properties, local community councils and in The Falkirk Herald and Linlithgow Gazette newspapers.