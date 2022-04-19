Man (33) arrested in £85,000 Forth Valley drug bust

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Detectives in Forth Valley can confirm a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a proactive operation in the Tullibody area, when a warrant was executed at a premises on Menstrie Road on Monday, April 11.

“A quantity of cocaine and cutting agent was recovered, with a combined estimated street value of up to £85,000. Around £31,000 in cash was also recovered."

Police officers recovered £85,000 of cocaine from the house

Detective Inspector John Currie, of Stirling CID, added: “This significant recovery reinforces our determination to target serious and organised crime. Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and people's lives can be ruined.