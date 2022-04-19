Man (33) arrested in £85,000 Forth Valley drug bust

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Detectives in Forth Valley can confirm a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a proactive operation in the Tullibody area, when a warrant was executed at a premises on Menstrie Road on Monday, April 11.
“A quantity of cocaine and cutting agent was recovered, with a combined estimated street value of up to £85,000. Around £31,000 in cash was also recovered."
Detective Inspector John Currie, of Stirling CID, added: “This significant recovery reinforces our determination to target serious and organised crime. Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and people's lives can be ruined.
“I want to reassure the public we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”