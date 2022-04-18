Visitor caught smuggling "device" into Polmont YOI

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Bryony Mackay (22) had pleaded guilty to giving a “personal communication device” to Ricky McGregor while he was a prisoner at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on March 11, 2020.

The court heard Mackay, due to give birth on May 5, attended the YOI as a visitor and her crime was captured on CCTV.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Mackay, Flat 3/1 11 Slateford Street, Glasgow on a community payback order with the condition she complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

