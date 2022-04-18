Visitor caught smuggling "device" into Polmont YOI
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Bryony Mackay (22) had pleaded guilty to giving a “personal communication device” to Ricky McGregor while he was a prisoner at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on March 11, 2020.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated
Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:50 pm
The court heard Mackay, due to give birth on May 5, attended the YOI as a visitor and her crime was captured on CCTV.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Mackay, Flat 3/1 11 Slateford Street, Glasgow on a community payback order with the condition she complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.