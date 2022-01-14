Man (24) arrested after incident in Grangemouth

The matter was reported on Sunday, January 9 in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found injured on Sunday, January 9, within a property in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended at the address in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth

"The 22-year-old male was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment and later released. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.