Man (24) arrested after incident in Grangemouth

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an incident which left a 22-year-old male injured and requiring hospital treatment.

By James Trimble
Friday, 14th January 2022, 12:36 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 12:59 pm

The matter was reported on Sunday, January 9 in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found injured on Sunday, January 9, within a property in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth.

Police attended at the address in Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth

"The 22-year-old male was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment and later released. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

