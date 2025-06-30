Man, 20, jailed for Grangemouth sex crimes after 'strong' victims came forward

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for eight years for a string of sex crimes.

Riley Kirk was sentenced to prison at the High Court in Edinburgh today (Monday) June 30.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register.

Kirk was found guilty at the same court in May for the offences, which included rape and sexual assault, and took place in the addresses in Grangemouth and East Calder in West Lothian.

Riley Kirk was jailed for eight years. Pic: Police Scotland

His offending went as far back as October 2019 when Kirk was only 14 years old and lasted until January 2023 – days before his 18th birthday.

Detective Constable Marc Lunn said: "Riley Kirk is now facing the consequences of his abhorrent actions.”

Praising the victims, he added: “This outcome was made possible thanks to the victims who came forward and reported him. I commend them for the strength they have shown during the investigation and court proceedings. Our thoughts remain with them, and I hope this sentencing offers them some comfort as they move forward with their lives.

"I would also like to reassure our communities that we are committed to investigating all reports of sexual crimes and remain determined to bring those responsible to justice. I urge anyone who has been the victim of any offence of this nature to contact us – you will be fully supported by our officers and partner agencies."