Maddiston offender warned to do the work or go to prison
An offender who received hours of unpaid work as punishment after he attacked his former partner was warned prison awaits unless he buckles down and completes more of them.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Jordan Douglas (20) had previously admitted assaulting his former partner – placing his arm around her neck and striking her on the head – and a breach of bail by contacting her in Bankside, Falkirk on November 20 last year.
He also pleaded guilty to behaving in a racially aggravated manner in Callendar Park, Falkirk on April 9, 2021.
The court heard Douglas, 12 Cairneymount Avenue, Maddiston, still had a number of hours to complete – 119 – on his community payback order.
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You still have a lot of hours outstanding. If you’re going to avoid custody then you need to make better progress with these hours.”
Sentence was deferred on Douglas until April 7.