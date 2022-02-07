Maddiston offender warned to do the work or go to prison

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Jordan Douglas (20) had previously admitted assaulting his former partner – placing his arm around her neck and striking her on the head – and a breach of bail by contacting her in Bankside, Falkirk on November 20 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to behaving in a racially aggravated manner in Callendar Park, Falkirk on April 9, 2021.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court heard Douglas, 12 Cairneymount Avenue, Maddiston, still had a number of hours to complete – 119 – on his community payback order.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You still have a lot of hours outstanding. If you’re going to avoid custody then you need to make better progress with these hours.”

Sentence was deferred on Douglas until April 7.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.