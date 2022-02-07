Langlees offender found ex with another man

Paul Scott (32) was in his former partner’s garden when she was trying to get her dog back in and he just barged into the house.

Scott appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Alma Street, Falkirk on July 22 last year.

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute said: “The accused and the complainer were in a relationship for nine years and it ended four months prior to this incident. It was 5.30am and the complainer was asleep in her home address.

"Her dog began barking so she let it out and, while she was trying to get the dog back in, the accused appeared in the garden, shouting and swearing at the complainer.

"He forced his way into the house, trying to make his way into the bedroom, acting aggressively.”

Scott discovered another man in the property and police were called.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “The relationship is over and everyone is being civil with each other as much as they can be. The issue that arouse on this particular day was he and the complainer had been split up for some months.

"He discovered another man in the house and seeing him there, his temper got the better of him.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Scott, 35 Crocket Place, Langlees £750 to be paid back in full within four months.

