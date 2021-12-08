Maddiston offender turned up at court despite possibly having COVID-19
Peter Heeps (50) failed to actually appear in the courtroom of Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty behaving in a threatening manner at his 12 St Catherine, Main Road, Maddiston home on October 22.
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Heeps had called him to say he would not be attending court because his partner was not feeling well and he added he had a “bit of a temperature” too.
Mr Aitken said Heeps had, in fact, been standing outside the court building and was waiting to talk to him to find out about his case, something Mr Aitken admitted he was reluctant to do given Heeps’ current health status.
"I’m not really keen to do that,” said Mr Aitken.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “He needs to get home right now and start isolating.”
He deferred sentence on Heeps until December 16 for his personal appearance and to continue consideration of a non-harassment order.