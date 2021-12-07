Buckfast swigging offender breached COVID-19 rules then abused Grangemouth pub staff

William McKie (25) called one member of staff a grass for calling police on him and then hurled racist abuse at another employee, as well as threatening to “bottle him”.

McKie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted behaving in a racially aggravated and threatening manner at the Ellwyn, Newlands Road, Grangemouth on August 13 last year.

Rose Wilson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8pm and the accused was in the pub and was not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines so was asked to leave and police officers attended to escort him from the premises.

"At 9.10pm the witness, who had been working at the pub, left the premises. The accused was hanging around outside, drinking Buckfast. He became abusive towards her, calling her a grass – she tried to explain to the accused she was just trying to do her job.”

Another witness came out of the Ellwyn and McKie threatened him saying he would bottle him and made racially offensive remarks towards him.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He had taken offence at being thrown out of the pub – he doesn’t remember why because he had too much to drink. He went into the grocers next door and bought some more alcohol.

"He was standing outside consuming it and then subjected the bar staff to this abuse. He is annoyed and disgusted at himself for acting in this way – he is not used to behaving in this manner.”

The court heard McKie had previous convictions for road traffic matters and offences involving alcohol and disorder.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The staff of licensed premises are fully entitled to the protection of this court.”

McKie, 300 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 150 hours unpaid work in that time.

He was also banned from entering the Ellwyn for two years.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website.