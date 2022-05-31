Maddiston driver's stare caused motorists fear and alarm

Haseeb Ahmed (57) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after having been found guilty of engaging in a course of conduct which caused the people in the vehicle fear and alarm in Main Street, Bonnybridge between March 17 and May 6, 2021.

Ahmed, who required an interpreter, maintained his innocence, but was said to respect the decision of the court.

Ahmed appeared for sentence at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Ahmed, who came to live in Scotland six years ago, did have a history of “inappropriate behaviour”.

He said: “The evidence was pretty clear cut as far as I was concerned. I was totally convinced by the evidence given by the complainers.”