Furious mIni-bus driver smashed into cyclist in Grangemouth

Passengers looked on in horror as Charles Yorston (60) “jerked" his Ford Tourneo minibus to the right just as the cyclist drew level with his driver's window.

The resulting impact sent the cyclist, a prison officer out for an evening ride, into mid-air and propelled right across the road, where he struck his head on the far kerb, cracking his helmet, chipping his glasses, writing off his bike.

He was left with cuts, bruises and a fractured right elbow that still causes him pain nearly three years after the incident.

Yorston was found guilty by a jury at Falkirk Sheriff Court

A sheriff said he was lucky not to have been killed.

The cyclist told Falkirk Sheriff Court last Friday he had ridden alongside the minibus, which was slowing to drop off passengers at the Oxgang Hotel, Grangemouth,

because he believed the driver had "cut him up" at nearby traffic lights, which had given him a fright.

He hit the rear quarter-panel with his hand to get the driver's attention, shouting "What are you playing at? You nearly put me into the back of that car".

He said he "wanted to make the driver aware of what he had done", adding: "I can recall looking in the driver's eyes and seeing the look of anger in his face. I saw the

beginning of him turning the steering wheel towards me."

Passengers in the minibus, who were about to be dropped off for a family function, said Yorston, who had just swore at the cyclist, then "jerked the wheel with an

unnatural movement" just as the cyclist drew alongside, causing the minibus to take a sudden turn to the right at about 10 miles an hour, knocking the cyclist straight

off his bike and onto the other lane.

When challenged by passengers, Yorston denied his actions, stating "Why would I jeopardise my job?" and was then complained he was losing money as he had to

wait around after the collision.

After a two-day trial, a jury found Yorston – who now works in a call centre after 19 years in the taxi trade – guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton imposed immediate disqualification and deferred sentence for reports until June 29.

He said: "The jury found you deliberately drove at the cyclist. It is fortunate the consequences were not more tragic. This could easily have resulted in a fatality."

He condemned Yorston for driving on after hearing the initial "thud" at the back of his cab – caused when the cyclist hit it with his hand.

Sheriff Hamilton said: "Your attitude to driving almost beggars belief – that something could hit the back of your vehicle and you would think nothing of it. It could have

been a toddler coming out from between parked cars, it could have been the cyclist hitting your vehicle and going under your wheels.

"Your attitude was not to bother, not to stop.