Maddiston domestic offender released from custody

The charges state he seized her by the neck, pushed her to the ground, placed his arm around her neck and struck her on the head and breached his bail by contacting her at an address in Bankside, Falkirk on November 20.

He also admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner, repeatedly uttering derogatory remarks, in Callendar Park, Falkirk on April 9.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas behaved in a racially aggravated manner in Falkirk's Callendar Park

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said deferred sentence on Douglas, 12 Cairney Mount Avenue, Maddiston, until February 3 for a Caledonian domestic abuse proramme assessment to be carried out.

He released Douglas on bail to that date with the condition he remain in his home address between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day until his court appearance. Douglas also remains subject to a non harassment order not to have contact with is ex partner.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.